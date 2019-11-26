Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 22 mins ago
Sun Country Airlines Nationwide December Fares
from $28 1-way $33

That's the lowest price we could find for select flights by $5. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Sun Country Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on December 9 from Minneapolis, MN (MSP) to Philadelphia, PA (PHL).
  • Book this travel deal by November 26 for flights from December 3 through December 18.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/26/2019
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register