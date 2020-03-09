Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 57 mins ago
Sun Country Airlines Get to Going Nationwide Fare Sale
from $38 1-way $43

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $5. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Sun Country Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on April 27 from Minneapolis, MN (MSP) to Chicago, IL (ORD).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by March 9 for flights from April 9 through June 27.
  • Expires 3/9/2020
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
