Summer of DoorDash Deals: Deals for Dash Pass Members
19 mins ago
Summer of DoorDash Deals
Deals for Dash Pass Members

Dash Pass members can take advantage of the deals listed below. Not a member? For only $9.99 a month, DashPass members get unlimited $0 delivery fees and 10% off eligible orders. Shop Now

  • $10 off a Pickup order of $20 or more with coupon code "HUNGRY" now through August 2nd
  • Use the Gifting Feature and get $10 off a gift order of $20 or more with coupon code "FRIENDLY" August 3 through 9
  • $10 off an alcohol order of $40 or more with coupon code "THIRSTY" August 10 through 16
  • $10 off any pet supply order of $20 or more with coupon code "FLUFFY" August 24 through 30
  • $10 off grocery orders of $25 or more with coupon code "EASY" August 31 through September 6
  • Expires 9/6/2021
