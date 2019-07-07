New
Walmart · 18 mins ago
$3 $26
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Summer Waves Inflatable Butterfly Shade Baby Pool in Pink for $2.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $23 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made from PVC
- butterfly wings provide shade over pool
Details
Comments
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 6 days ago
Summer Waves Round Inflatable Baby Shark Shade Pool
$10 $24
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Summer Waves Round Inflatable Baby Shark Shade Pool for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- designed for ages 1 to 3
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Amazon · 2 days ago
Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game
$8 $22
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game for $8.44 with free shipping.That's the lowest price we could find by $7 for a different style, although most stores charge $26 or more. Buy Now
Features
- light up header
- full arcade sound
- high resolution/high definition color screen
- measures 3.75" x 1.75" x 1.75"
Amazon · 3 days ago
LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit for $12.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 219 pieces
- racing driver minifigure
- Model: 75892
Walmart · 2 days ago
SwimWays Huggable Sloth Pool Float
$20 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
Features
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
New
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System
$50 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System in Stone Gray for $49.95 with free shipping. That's $10 off and tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- continuously vacuums dirt, dust, and allergens from the air
- comes with four triple-layer filters
- Model: SY1001NS
New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Ozark Trail Canopy with 4 30-oz. Tumblers
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 12" x 12" Slant Leg Canopy bundled with four Ozark Trail 30-oz. Double-Wall Vacuum-Sealed Tumblers (available in several colors) for $39.16 with free shipping. That's $45 under what you'd pay to purchase these items separately and the best price we've ever seen for this bundle. Buy Now
Features
- canopy covers a 10-foot x 10-foot area and is made of steel and polyester
- tumblers are BPA-free and can keep beverages hot or cold
Walmart · 4 days ago
Summer Waves 4-foot Rectangular Pool
$15 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Summer Waves 4-foot Rectangular Pool in Pink for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- Plastic/metal frame
Walmart · 2 days ago
Summer Waves 9-Foot Square Inflatable Family Swimming Pool
$30 $70
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Summer Waves 9-Foot Square Inflatable Family Swimming Pool for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9.16-foot diameter and 18" deep
- built-in sprinklers
- 4 seats and 4 cup holders
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Summer Waves 14ft Swimming Pool w/ Pump
$194 $250
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP Code, Walmart continues to offer the Summer Waves Elite 14-Foot x 42" Premium Frame Above-Ground Swimming Pool with Filter Pump System for $194 with free shipping. That's $56 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- GFCI plug, Type C filter cartridge, ladder, and pool cover
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Summer Waves 15ft x 33" Metal Frame Above-Ground Swimming Pool
$97 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Summer Waves 15-Foot x 33" Metal Frame Above-Ground Swimming Pool for $97 with free shipping. That's $82 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- SkimmerPlus filter pump with type D filter cartridge
- steel frame
- Model: P2001533A138
Sign In or Register