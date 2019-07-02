New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Summer Waves Aqua Glow Floating LED Pool Light
$10 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Summer Waves Aqua Glow Floating LED Pool Light for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Six lighting modes
  • Timer function
  • Requires four AA batteries (not included)
