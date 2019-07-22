Walmart offers the Summer Waves 10-Foot x 30" Quick Set Swimming Pool for $48 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
- VM Express via Newegg charges the same
- Includes a filter pump with chlorinator
- 608-gallon capacity
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
BBQGuys cuts up to 60% off a selection of grills, smokers, accessories, and more as part of its National Grilling Month Sales Event. Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $64.63 with free shipping. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $7 less a month ago.) Buy Now
- The recliner measures approximately 30" x 42" x 39" at maximum extension
- The ottoman measures approximately 18" x 16" x 16"
- Model: MS17D1101509
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP Code, Walmart continues to offer the Summer Waves Elite 14-Foot x 42" Premium Frame Above-Ground Swimming Pool with Filter Pump System for $194 with free shipping. That's $56 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- GFCI plug, Type C filter cartridge, ladder, and pool cover
Sign In or Register