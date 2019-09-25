New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Summer Infant Home Safe Classic Home Gate
$25 $90
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • 30" tall
  • fits openings from 28.5" to 42" wide
  • auto-close & hold-open features
  • can be installed in rooms, doorways, and at the top of stairs
  • Model: 22790
