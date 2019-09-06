Personalize your DealNews Experience
At Jos. A. Bank, buy one select men's suit and get a second one for $150. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $49.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $34.64. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer in Navy for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 25% off select men's clearance shoes. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Bostonian Men's Armon Leather Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Dark Brown or Black for $48.73. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's tied with last week's mention, $81 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Donegal Diamond Quilted Vest in Navy or Oatmeal for $29.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $165 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes up to 60% off sitewide during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
