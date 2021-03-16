New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Suisse Lady Fortuna 1-oz. Gold Bar
$1,850
free shipping

This gold bar is minted from 1-oz of 999.9 Fine pure gold and ships with its original PAMP Suisse assay card, which certifies the authenticity. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by liberty.coin via eBay.
Features
  • 1 troy oz.
  • 999.9 fineness
  • uncirculated
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Comics & Collectibles eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register