Sudder TV Streaming Service: 1 month free

Apply coupon code "QUIET" for a whole month free instead of the regular 7-day trial offer. That's a $6 savings at the month to month price. (You can pay $56.99 in one lump sum for the year, which works out to $4.75/month.) Shop Now
- Subscription renews at $56.99/year after the trial period unless canceled.
- collection of horror and thriller movies and series
Mix and match over 50 titles. Shop Now at Vudu
- choose from SD or HDX movies
As far as we can tell, that's a $12 savings. (STARZ isn't forthcoming with their regular monthly cost, but we did some digging, and apparently it's $8.99/month.) Shop Now at Starz
- Offer available to new STARZ App subscribers and to previous STARZ App subscribers who re-subscribe via starz.com.
- After completion of 3 month offer, service automatically rolls to month-to-month at the then current price unless cancelled.
- access to your favorite shows, thousands of movies, and exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:
Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058
Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now
- No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
- Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
- requested via written letter or fax
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Sign In or Register