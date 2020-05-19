Open Offer in New Tab
10% off $75 orders

Save at least $8 and leave dinner to the Sandwich Artists, or treat your (home) office to a catered lunch. Shop Now at Subway

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "TENOFF75" to get this deal on qualifying orders.
  • At participating restaurants for online and catering call center orders only.
  • Order must include sub/signature wrap platter, giant sub or 8 Subway To Go! meals.
  • Code "TENOFF75"
  • Published 19 min ago
