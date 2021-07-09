Subway Eat Fresh Refresh Unveiling: free Turkey Cali Fresh Sub
Subway
Subway Eat Fresh Refresh Unveiling
free Turkey Cali Fresh Sub

At participating locations on July 13, the first 50 customers are eligible to receive a free Turkey Cali Fresh Sub simply by asking. Shop Now at Subway

  • Eligible from 10am to noon local time on July 13 while supplies last.
