Subway Coupon: Buy 1 footlong, get 50% off 2nd
New
Subway · 1 hr ago
Subway Coupon
Buy 1 footlong, get 50% off 2nd

Apply code "BOGO50" to get a second footlong for half off at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway

Tips
  • Applies to the same or lower priced item.
Details
Comments
  • Code "BOGO50"
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
3 comments
Amphion
May have gone for this but their new vegan patty tastes quite awful
9 min ago
Sarah Jones (DealNews)
@Jim Easley This is now fixed. We apologize for the error.
19 min ago
Jim Easley
buy one get one frrr....ifty percent off!!
30 min ago