Apply code "FREESUB" to get a second footlong for free at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower priced item.
- Alternatively, apply code "15OFF" to get 15% off one footlong.
Participating Subway restaurants are offering a 6" sub for $2.99. Enter your mobile number and ZIP code, verify you're not a robot, and click "I'm in" to get a coupon code sent to your phone. Buy Now at Subway
- Order on the app or online.
- Additional charge for extras.
- No additional discounts or coupons may be applied.
For a limited time only in New York City (excluding Manhattan), Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago and Connecticut (and possibly other areas, see our tip below), enjoy Grubhub+ free for the rest of the year. (It usually costs $10 per month.) Shop Now at Grubhub
- Our editors have been able to redeem this offer in additional areas/cities than listed above. It's free to check your account to see if works for you. You may need to sign in to your account first, and then re-click our link to redeem the offer. There may also be a short delay before GrubHub+ is enabled on your account after redemption.
- Applicable on orders with a $12+ subtotal (before tax, tip, and fees) from Grubhub+ eligible restaurants only. Additional fees (including a service fee) may apply and vary on orders.
- unlimited free delivery
- 10% back in GH+ Cash
- donation match
Download the app and register to earn a free medium fries and drink with the purchase of a crispy chicken sandwich. Shop Now
- Valid at participating locations.
Whether you need a quick pizza to go or a romantic dinner, or any other kind of takeout or dining, save up to 60% off. Shop Now at Groupon
- Deals vary by location.
Apply coupon code "15OFF" to save 15% off any footlong when you order online or via the Subway app. Shop Now at Subway
- Valid at participating locations only.
- 1 per order.
- Not valid on Footlong PRO or Wraps.
Sign In or Register