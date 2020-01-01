sponsored
TREATLIFE · 1 hr ago
60% off, 2 masks for $6.8 each
free shipping
TreatLife offers a selection of Stylish Washable Masks in several styles (Camomile pictured) for $16.99 each. Add two to your cart to get a 60% discount. (That makes them $6.79 each.) Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at TREATLIFE
Expires 8/22/2020
3 wks ago
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service COVID-19 Study
free
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
Tips
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
Features
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Mobiliarbus Infrared Thermometer
$12 $58
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MD1745LC" for a savings of $46. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by MinyueHn via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- high-temperature alarm
- 32 unit memory array
- 89.6°F to 109.22°F range
4 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Cafago · 4 wks ago
Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$15 $34
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
