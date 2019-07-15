Macy's offers the Style & Co. Women's Sleeveless Asymmetrical-Seam Maxi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- select sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Pearl-Embellished Sheath Dress in Cream Multi for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 2 to 14
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
- available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's offers a selection of Style & Co. Women's Calf Boots in several styles with prices starting from $19.16, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $70 off and the lowest prices we could find. They're available in select sizes from 5 to 11.
- Style & Co. Women's Sana Boots for $19.16 (pictured, low by $6)
- Style & Co. Women's Luciaa Riding Boots for $19.96 (low by $6)
- Style & Co. Women's Milah Tall Boots for $19.96 ($70 off)
-
Style & Co. Women's Jalenaa Boots for $19.96($70 off)
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 4 to 18
Sign In or Register