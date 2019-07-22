Today only, Macy's offers the Style & Co Women's Printed Swing Dress in Tapestry Industrial Blue for $42.08. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $35.77. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Thalia Sodi Women's Embellished High-Low Dress in several colors (Wild Plum pictured) for $27.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
M90 via Amazon offers its M90 Women's Cold Shoulder Dress with Pockets in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "JHDPQN2N" drops that to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in size S to XXL
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers a selection of Style & Co. Women's Calf Boots in several styles with prices starting from $19.16, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $70 off and the lowest prices we could find. They're available in select sizes from 5 to 11.
- Style & Co. Women's Sana Boots for $19.16 (pictured, low by $6)
- Style & Co. Women's Luciaa Riding Boots for $19.96 (low by $6)
- Style & Co. Women's Milah Tall Boots for $19.96 ($70 off)
-
Style & Co. Women's Jalenaa Boots for $19.96($70 off)
Macy's offers the Style & Co. Women's Tummy-Control Skinny Jeans in several colors (Evening Olive pictured) for $14.63. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $34 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 4 to 18
