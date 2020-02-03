Open Offer in New Tab
Style & Co. Women's Kelimae Scrunched Boots
$12 $50
pickup at Macy's

It's $8 under our December mention, $38 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Alternatively, pad your order to over $25 to score free shipping.)
  • available in several colors (Grey pictured) in sizes 5, 8, and 9 only
