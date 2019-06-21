New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$35 $70
pickup at Macy's
Ending today, Macy's offers the Style & Co. Women's Eyelet Handkerchief-Hem Maxi Dress in several colors (River Rust pictured) for $69.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $34.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress
$40
$8 shipping
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
Venus offers the Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress in Navy for $39.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in most sizes
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress
$18 $36
$8 shipping
Venus offers the Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress in Pink for $17.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- most sizes 10 to 16
Amazon · 1 day ago
Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress
$15 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Temofon via Amazon offers its Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress in several colors (Apricot pictured) for $20.99. Coupon code "IBCT7KTS" cuts the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's Women's Dresses Flash Sale
50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Ending today, Macy's takes 50% off a selection of women's dresses via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit
$20 $101
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 under our April mention, $81 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 20-pocket over-door organizer
- 6-shelf hanging organizer
- expanding hanging bar
- 2 x large mesh front bin drawers
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Style & Co. Women's Calf Boots
from $19
pickup at Macy's
High boots riding in at low prices
Macy's offers a selection of Style & Co. Women's Calf Boots in several styles with prices starting from $19.16, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $70 off and the lowest prices we could find. They're available in select sizes from 5 to 11.
- Style & Co. Women's Sana Boots for $19.16 (pictured, low by $6)
- Style & Co. Women's Luciaa Riding Boots for $19.96 (low by $6)
- Style & Co. Women's Milah Tall Boots for $19.96 ($70 off)
-
Style & Co. Women's Jalenaa Boots for $19.96($70 off)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Style & Co. Women's Tummy-Control Skinny Jeans
$15 $49
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Style & Co. Women's Tummy-Control Skinny Jeans in several colors (Evening Olive pictured) for $14.63. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $34 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 4 to 18
