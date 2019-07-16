Today only, Macy's offers the Style & Co. Women's Curvy-Fit Belted Cropped Jeans in Neptune or Palace for $16.99 with free shipping. That's $48 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 2 to 18
Macy's offers the Style & Co. Women's Tummy-Control Skinny Jeans in several colors (Evening Olive pictured) for $14.63. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $34 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 4 to 18
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Factory-second items have barely perceptible blemishes or slight irregularities that do not affect fit, performance, or longevity
- select waist sizes 34 to 50
- select inseams 38 to 36
Men's Wearhouse offers a selection of clearance jeans for $29.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's a savings of up to $168. Buy Now
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of Style & Co. Women's Calf Boots in several styles with prices starting from $19.16, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $70 off and the lowest prices we could find. They're available in select sizes from 5 to 11.
- Style & Co. Women's Sana Boots for $19.16 (pictured, low by $6)
- Style & Co. Women's Luciaa Riding Boots for $19.96 (low by $6)
- Style & Co. Women's Milah Tall Boots for $19.96 ($70 off)
Style & Co. Women's Jalenaa Boots for $19.96($70 off)
