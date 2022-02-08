New
SideDeal · 20 mins ago
$49 $575
free shipping
You'd pay $26 more at other stores, plus this is a really low price for a diver watch from this brand. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- You must choose the color in the cart before applying the shipping coupon.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- Luminous hands and markers
- 12.25mm case
- Water resistant to 330 feet
- Unidirectional rotating bezel
