Studio Nova Kendall 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for $21

Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts it to the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping,
- service for 4
Use coupon code "FRIEND" to save $4 off list. (It's also about a buck less than you'd pay at Walmart.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 16-oz.
- stackable
- dishwasher-, microwave-, refrigerator-, and pre-heated oven-safe
That's $11 under Macy's price for the 4-pack, but most sellers charge $33 or more for the 2-pack. Buy Now at Home Depot
- shatter-resistant & dishwasher-safe
- comes in a gift box
- Model: MG20226
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Oneida
- Shipping adds $9.99 or orders over $99 ship for free.
- includes 10.5" dinner plate, 8.5" salad plate, 6.25" bread plate, 10-oz. mug, and 6" saucer
Save on a range on dinnerware in Butterfly Meadow patterns including complete service sets, travel mugs, canisters, glasses, table clothes, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lenox Butterfly Meadow Blue 4-Piece Place Setting for $42.99 (a low by $17).
Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off marked items here, making it the best general sale we've seen on men's clothes at Macy's in months. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Flex Chino Shorts for $34.99 after coupon (low by $5).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register