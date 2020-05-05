Personalize your DealNews Experience
date 2020-05-05
At $45 off, that's a 75% savings off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Get a 6-pack for free in select states (up to $10.99 max value) or 50% off in many other states when you make a purchase at a local store and redeem this rebate using your smartphone. Shop Now
If you are looking forward to that nice glass of wine or scotch at the end of a long day and you are running low, now is the time to order from Wine Chateau. They are offering a huge selection of wines and liquors and throwing in free shipping. That's an average savings of $35. Shop Now at Wine Chateau
Save 10% when you mix and match six or more wines. Shop Now
Save on a selection of wines ranging from the light bodied red Pinot Noir to the crisp notes of a Chardonnay. Whatever your preference, you're sure to find something to please your palate. Shop Now at Wine.com
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Macy's
There's massive discounts on men's suit separates here, including big name brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Hugo Boss, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Men's pants start at $7, dress shirts start at $9, and men's sport coats at $30. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on clothing, accessories, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Reward the kids for not maiming each other in quarantine, and save some cash, too. Shop Now at Macy's
