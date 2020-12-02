New
Macy's · 31 mins ago
Studio Mercantile Dalia Flowers Self-Watering Plant Grow Kit
$17 $36
free shipping w/ $25

Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts it to $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $25.
Features
  • 5" x 5" x 5" wooden grow box
  • includes wood pot, plastic liner, coco pith pot, pp pot, growing medium, coco pith, plant food, seeds
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 12/10/2020
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Garden Macy's
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register