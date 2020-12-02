New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Studio Mercantile 36" 3-Shot Wood Shotski
$20 $28
free shipping w/ $25

Bag a savings of $20 off the list price and take the the fun of drinking with friends to a new level. Don't practice beforehand, or you'll ruin the fun of figuring out how all three of you will drink without getting your beverages all over. There is a trick to it, you know, but you aren't going to learn it here. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • 3 shot glasses
  • 36" wooden ski
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 12/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register