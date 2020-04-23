Personalize your DealNews Experience
Japanese Animation Studio Ghibli has released 12 artworks that people are flocking to use as Zoom and other video-call backgrounds. Add some spark to your next catch-up, dazzle people with mirages and a splash of color. Shop Now
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Improve your mind by exploring different courses across a spectrum of subjects, including computer science, religion, health, history, art, and much more. Shop Now
While at home, why not save on some tech essentials? Printers start at $39, office chairs at $100, and last-year's MacBooks at $900. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
HBO is making over 500 hours of select TV and movie content available for free within the HBO Go and HBO Now apps or via hbogo.com or hbonow.com. You don't even need an account. Shop Now
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
