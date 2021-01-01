That's a saving of $150 off list. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in White or Black.
- leatherette seat
- steel frame
- low back and armless
- full swivel
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Work in Shaq-designed comfort and save. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Shaquille O'Neal Zethus Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $349.99 ($50 off).
Dozens of office & gaming chairs are discounted, many back down to their Black Friday prices. Plus, they all get free shipping Shop Now at Staples
- Union & Scale FlexFit Kroy Mesh Task Chair for $119.99 (pictured, $55 off)
Shop and save on a selection of office chairs in various styles from managers chairs to executive chairs. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Calusa Mesh Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $99.99 ($120 off and a low by $30).
This new, open-box item is $50 less than a factory-sealed one and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year manufacturer warranty applies.
- casters
- adjustable
- shape-changing back to support the entire spine
Shop and save on a selection of fountains in all shapes and sizes. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the John Timberland 25" Waterfall High Modern Fountain with LED Light for $159.95 ($40 off).
Save $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 26" W x 23" H
- faux stone finish with magnesium oxide mantel
- steel interior bowl for wood burning
- includes screen cover and poker
- Model: 88F13
Shop chandeliers, pendant lights, outdoor lighting, table and floor lamps, and track lighting, some of which are marked at half price. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Charleston 13.5" Wide Clear Glass and Bronze Pendant Light for $199.95 ($60 off)
That's a savings of $145. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- matte black finish
- requires minimum 10-foot ceiling height
- includes 6" downrod and wall control
Sign In or Register