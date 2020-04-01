Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Strongway 25-ft. PVC Discharge Hose
$20 $25
curbside pickup

That's a savings of $5 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for curbside store pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • flexible kink
  • twist-resistant
  • high ozone resistance
  • 2-ply spiral reinforcement
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Northern Tool
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register