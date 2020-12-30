New
Michaels · 1 hr ago
Buy one, get one 50% off
free shipping w/ $59
Shop a variety of paper for sketch, drawing, watercolor, charcoal, mixed media, and more. Shop Now at Michaels
Tips
- Pictured is Strathmore 300 Series Sketch 100-Sheet 9" x 12" Paper Pad for $12.49, or 2 for $18.73 (low by $2).
- Choose store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping feed. Or, orders over $59 receive free shipping.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Cafago · 2 days ago
Atomstack 20-Watt Laser Engraver
$225 $399
free shipping
It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Cafago
Features
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cobiz Mini Handheld Cordless Sewing Machine
$13 $27
free shipping
Apply coupon code "H345CM5B" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Cobiz via Amazon.
Features
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- recommended for sewing thickness no more than 1.8mm
Cricut · 2 days ago
Cricut End of Year Sale
50% off select materials and accessories
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a wide range of Cricut crafting materials. Shop Now at Cricut
Tips
- Shipping adds $8, although orders of $99 orders or more ship for free via coupon code "SHIPDEC".
- Cricut also takes 50% off a wide range of accessories here.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Pentel Arts Oil Pastel 50-Piece Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by a buck, but most stores charge a lot more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Acid-free pastels
- 50 sticks, 49 colors
- Model: PHN-50
