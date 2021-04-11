New
Michaels · 1 hr ago
$10 $25
pickup
You'd pay at least $15 in local art supply stores. Buy Now at Michaels
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee.
Features
- 8.5" x 11"
- 192 pages
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Cricut Easy Press Mini Heat Press Machine
$45 $68
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Raspberry.
Features
- ceramic-coated heat plate
- 3 heat settings
- insulated safety base
- auto-shutoff feature
- Model: 2007468
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Play-Doh DohVinci On the Go Art Studio
$9.99 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $3 under our mention from last August and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes stencils, 5 non-toxic colors, scraper tool, Styler drawing tool, drawing tips, blank paper, & carry case
- Model: E1942
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 2 wks ago
Office Depot and OfficeMax Clearance Sale
Supplies from under $1
free shipping w/ $50
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
GC Writing Quill Dual Tip Brush Markers 72-Pack
$16 $26
free shipping
Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "30C5IH8S" to save a total of $44 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Happy coils via Amazon.
Features
- 0.4mm fine tip
- 1-2mm nylon fiber brush tip
- non-toxic, acid free, and odorless
Michaels · 3 wks ago
Artist's Loft Necessities Yellow Lab w/ Plaid Blanket Paint-by-Number Kit
$4.49 $15
pickup
Save $11 off list price. Buy Now at Michaels
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
Features
- 16" x 21.5" preprinted canvas
- paints, brushes, and instructions
- wooden display hanger
- Model: 10647064
