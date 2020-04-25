Open Offer in New Tab
Stratford Festival Shakespeare Performances
12 Performances Streaming for Free

This selection of films have received four Canadian Screen Awards and 16 nominations, all to be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

  • The service will begin on William Shakespeare’s birthday, Thursday April 23 with a performance of King Lear and shows will continue until July 30, 2020
  • Each will debut with a 7:00 p.m. viewing party and will be available free-of-charge for three weeks afterwards on the Stratford Festival website.
  • You can find the full schedule here.
  • 12 Shakespeare performances over a four month period.
