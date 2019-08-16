- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Strata Home by Monoprice Sous Vide Water Oven with Rack for $74.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $90 off list, and you'll also bag $8.85 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cuisinart EM-200 Programmable 15-bar Espresso Maker in Stainless Steel for $164.10 with free shipping. Opt for no-rush shipping to drop that to a final price of $160.24. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most retailers charge $175 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Indoor 5-in-1 Griddler for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.52 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
Ending today, YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Electric HVLP Air Spray Gun Kit for $46.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $37.52. Plus, you'll bag $7.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now
