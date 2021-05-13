Strata Home by Monoprice Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $68

Dust has nowhere to hide, and you are not limited by a pesky cord in how far you can reach. Apply code "HALFWAY2BF" to save $62 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- rechargeable battery
- four attachments
- built-in LED lighting
- dual low/high power settings
- wall mounted charging station
Take half off when you apply coupon code "2KV38RLN". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 120W suction power
- stainless steel cyclone filter
- Model: RMDY595
Save on stick and upright vacuums. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on $39.
- Pictured is the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $699.99 ($100 off).
Kick off your spring cleaning in the garage with this vacuum that is $40 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- 12-amp
- 7 attachments
- hose stretches to 32-feet
- 4-gallon semi-translucent dirt tank
- Model: 18P03
Apply coupon code "65L8RTP5" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aposen Tech via Amazon.
- 16,000pa suction
- high efficiency cyclone
- HEPA filtration
- 30-ft. cord
- includes sofa brush, 2-in-1 brush, and extension wand
Apply coupon code "HALFWAY2BF" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of wall mounts, monitors, grills, coolers, networking cables, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured are the Monolith by Monoprice M570 Over Ear Open Back Planar Headphones for $169.99 after code (low by $30).
It's an efficient and portable solution for camping outdoors. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Shipping adds $7.49 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
- aluminum
- includes 2 pots and 2 pans
- Model: APG-CK05
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice
- IP56 rated
- 360° coverage pattern
- UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
- 120-Watt max. power handling
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Black.
- IPX4 sweatproof & splashproof
- includes portable charging case
- Model: TWE-04
Sign In or Register