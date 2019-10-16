New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB + Gear Watch Bundle
$250 $621
free shipping

That's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago, $371 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk
  • Straight Talk $45 Unlimited 30-Day Plan
  • Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Android Phones Walmart
Android Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register