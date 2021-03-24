New
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 hr ago
$15
pickup
That's $11 under what you'd pay for a similar item at Home Depot. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Choose store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee.
- removable bins
- full length drawer
- transparent windows
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Plano Stow N' Go Pro Rack w/ 4 Organizers
$14 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Sandstone.
- Expected back in-stock on March 29, but can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- made in the USA
- fold-down handle
- measures 11" x 7.25" x 10"
- includes 4 small ProLatch StowAway utility boxes with adjustable dividers
- Model: PLA13543A
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Rubbermaid 30-Tool Corner Tool Rack
$25 $47
free shipping
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will be back in stock on May 5 but can be ordered now.
Features
- measures 19.4" x 32" x 20"
- can store 30 tools
- Model: FG5A4700MICHR
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
DeWalt Multi-Purpose Zip Bags
2 for $12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- each measures 12" x 2.5" x 7"
- 2 interior pockets
- Model: DG5102
Amazon · 5 days ago
Mltools Plier/Cutter Organizer Pro 2-Pack
$33 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $14 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by MPYRProducts via Amazon.
Features
- non-slip rubber base
- holds 10 tools (each)
- measures 10" L x 3.5" W x 2.75" H
- made in the USA
- Model: P8248 x 2
Harbor Freight Tools · 2 days ago
Haul-Master 2,000-lb. Capacity Truck Bed Cargo Unloader
$45
$7 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Features
- 170" x 50" heavy duty polypropylene load sheet
- 68" roller with 21" removable handle
- designed for 1/2 ton, compact, and step-side pickup truck beds
