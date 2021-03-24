New
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 hr ago
Storehouse 40-Bin Organizer
$15
pickup

That's $11 under what you'd pay for a similar item at Home Depot. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools

Tips
  • Choose store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • removable bins
  • full length drawer
  • transparent windows
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Harbor Freight Tools Storehouse
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register