Stitchdrop Women's Pleated Asymmetrical Hem Dress for $9

At 88% off, that's a savings of $69. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders over $89.
- In three colors (French Navy pictured).
-
Expires 6/24/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- available in several colors (Fairisle pictured)
- opt for in-store pickup to avid the $8.95 shipping fee
- most sizes/styles are $4.50, but some are $6.
Stack coupon codes "EXTRA30OFF" and "EXTRA10" to bag huge savings on nearly 400 already-discounted styles. Even better, code "FREESHIP" grants free shipping for all orders, a further savings of $6 for orders under $50.
Update: Code "EXTRA10" no longer stacks on sale items, but it does take an extra 10% off new arrivals. Shop Now at Forever 21
- The shipping charge may still show during checkout, but it's factored into the overall discount amount.
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Ribbed Tank Dress for
$4.41$4.90 + free shipping via "EXTRA30OFF" , "EXTRA10",and "FREESHIP" (total savings of $14).
Apply coupon code "XWEB2160703" for a total of $59 off list, and bag free shipping, an additional savings of $8. Buy Now at Venus
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- zipper closure
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Forest Rain or Orange Pepper.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on up to 80 pairs, with prices starting from $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's 59mm Polarized Navigator Sunglasses for $79.97 (low by $10).
Sign In or Register