Monoprice · 36 mins ago
Stitch by Monoprice Smart Outdoor Dual Socket
1 for $25 or 2 for $45
free shipping

Save either $6 for one, or $17 for two and make your home as secure and connected as possible. Shop Now at Monoprice

Features
  • Dual socket
  • Remote app control
  • Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
  • No hub required
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
