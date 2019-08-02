New
Walmart · 23 mins ago
Stiga Classic 4-Player Table Tennis Set
$10 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Stiga Classic 4-Player Table Tennis Set $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now

Features
  • 4 hardback rackets
  • 3 white 40mm One Star balls
  • USATT approved
  • Model: T1334
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Stiga
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register