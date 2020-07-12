New
HomeSquare · 49 mins ago
$329 $614
free shipping
It's $35 under last week's mention and the best price we could find today by $25. Buy Now at HomeSquare
Tips
- It's available in Dark Walnut.
Features
- functions as a cocktail table and fully operating foosball table
- foosball table features 6 handles, 2 foosballs, ball return on each end, and side entry port to start the game
- measures 20" x 45" x 28"
Details
Comments
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
