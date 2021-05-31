Steve Madden Solid Classic Sport Backpack for $17
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Steve Madden Solid Classic Sport Backpack
$17 $22
free shipping w/ $89

Excluding shipping, it's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
  • Available at this price in Olive only.
Features
  • front zip storage pocket
  • front zip around pocket
  • top zip stash pocket
  • earphone cord eyelet
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Backpacks Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register