That's $38 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Cream or Cognac.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with coupon code "FS75".
- This is a final sale item that can't be returned or exchanged.
- magnetic snap closure
- 24" strap drop
Save 69% and bag free shipping with coupon code "XWEB2092114". Buy Now at Venus
- It's a final sale item and cannot be returned.
Brands on offer include Kate Spade, Coach, Rebbeca Minkoff, Cole Haan, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free on orders over $100.
Save on jewelry starting at $19, wallets as low as $29, crossbody bags from $79, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- All sales are final (cannot be exchanged or returned).
Save sitewide on jackets, handbags, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Wilsons Leather
- Shipping adds $8 or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on a selection of crossbody bags and rolling luggage. Shop Now at Kipling
- Orders of $75 or more ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $8.
Find great deals on dresses for all occasions, from casual to office, and even formal. There are over 80 styles to choose from. Shop Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders over $75 with code "FS75".
- These are final sale items, and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Apply coupon code "FS75" to bag free shipping on an overall great price for a dress from this brand. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Heather Grey.
- It's also available in Olive for $14.99.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
A wide range of dresses are marked below $20, jeans start at $16, and boots start at $17, among other discounts. Shop Now at Venus
- Apply coupon "XWEB2092114" to bag free shipping (a $7.95 value).
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at Venus
- Available at this price in White.
- It's also available in Wine for $26.99, but only in sizes 14 and 16.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with coupon code "FS75".
It's $70 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- dual top handles
- 2-way zip closure
- interior features zip wall pocket
- measures 12" x 15" x 2"
That's $35 off list, the best price we could find, and a great value on a name brand fashion shoe. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- Available in Black (pictured) or Navy.
Sign In or Register