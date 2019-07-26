- Create an Account or Login
Nordstrom Rack offers the Steve Madden Men's Guru Suede Derby Shoes in Tan or Black for $26.24 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago, $64 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Steve Madden Men's Jonnie Boots in Black for $39.03 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (which didn't include shipping), $76 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Steve Madden Men's P-Waver Sport Sneakers in Black/White for $19.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $14.99. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Original Penguin Men's Westley Shitake Leather Derby Shoes in Shitake for $36.75 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off clearance items. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack cuts up to 84% off a selection of men's and women's Vince Camuto shoes. Shipping adds $7.95 but orders of $100 or more bags free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Vince Camuto Women's Petina Sandals in several colors (Black pictured) for $49.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $49 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Champion Forever Champ Utility Backpack in Camo or Black for $34.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
