It's $70 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- dual top handles
- 2-way zip closure
- interior features zip wall pocket
- measures 12" x 15" x 2"
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a savings of $2 and a good price for this size laptop backpack. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- interior pocket organizers
- side mesh water-bottle pockets
- luggage pass-through
- Model: AMBP19028
Get this price via coupon code "9236820-AFS" and save $76 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- organization compartment
- tablet pocket
- padded laptop compartment (for laptops up to 14.1")
Apply coupon code "EXTRAACC8" to get the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- durable
- single shoulder strap
- padded handle
- Model: GX40N26486
With over 550 discounted items to choose from, there's deep savings on all the gear to clean up dirt and clutter like trash cans, vacuums, organizer bags, drawers, and more that's bound to spark some joy for the inner Kondo in you. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $100.
Women's tops start at $5 and men's jeans at $20, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
shop a variety of ranges including Clubmaster from $41, Wayfarer from $60, and Aviators from $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, the $7.95 shipping fee will apply.
Save on a huge selection of menswear, with shirts starting from $7.49, swim shorts from $11.99, pants from $13.49, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or score free shipping on orders of $100 or more.
Sign In or Register