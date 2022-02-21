That's just $14.50 per lamp. Plus, use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to score free shipping - an additional $9 savings. Buy Now at MorningSave
- metal and acrylic construction
- weatherproof
- warm white integrated LED
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; orders over $99 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized selection than I'd find in the store."
Clip the on-page coupon to get this deal and save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works for 8-10 hours
It's a savings of $25 off list and a great price for a motion activated strip light of this length. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
- flexible
- weatherproof
- 16 colors
- 5 modes
- Model: HW-ST008-999W
It's $48 under the best price we could find for the machine alone elsewhere. Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- cuts and embosses cardstock, vellum, glitter, aluminum, foil, and more
- includes Momenta's Upper Case Alphabet Die, Nested Oval Border 6-Piece Die, Flower & Butterfly Die, and Intricate Floral Frame Die
It's $22 under what you would pay for this quantity at Amazon. Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to grab free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- status LEDs indicate charge level
- rechargeable for over 500 full cycles
- each measures 2.72" x 4.69" x 0.33"
That's $56 off list and just $7 per backpack. Plus, use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to score free shipping - an additional savings of $9. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Available in several styles and colors (Paisley pictured).
Use coupon "DEALNEWSFS" to save $8.99 on shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- You must choose the color in cart before applying the coupon code.
- They're available in Black only.
