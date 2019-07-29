- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Sterling and Noble 11" Neon Analog Wall Clock in Blue or Pink for $19.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Eambrite via Amazon offers the Eambrite 18" LED White Birch Branch Lighted Twig Stake for $29.99. Coupon code "EAMBRITE" drops the price to $6. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Tonlin via Amazon offers the Yiger 12" LED Closet Light for $22.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "AMFSRO7E" to cut that to $11.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $14.94. Buy Now
Cboke via Amazon offers its Cboke Deluxe Indoor Modern Faux Sheepskin Shaggy Rug in Mixed Blue for $59.98. Coupon code "Y947NF8F" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh Madison Snowflake Vintage Boho Oriental Medallion Rug in several colors (Cream/Navy pictured) from $23.59. Shipping adds $1, but orders of $45 or more bag free shipping. That's at least $84 off and around $2 or $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere, based on the smallest size. (Amazon and Home Depot match on some sizes.) Shop Now
MDA Direct via Amazon offers the Godinger 850ml Whiskey Decanter Globe for
$29.99 $39.99. That price drops at checkout to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Lamps Plus takes up to 50% off sale items for its Summer Sale. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DC Fix Mosaic Window Privacy Film for $8.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $224. That's $75 under our mention from a week ago, $154 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Meguiar's Dual Action Polishing Power System Tool for $33.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Basein via Amazon offers its Basein Portable Air Conditioner for $39.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page to drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
