It's $41 under what Sterling Forever charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in sizes from 5 to 7.
- approx. 5mm band width
- sterling silver
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on pendants, necklaces, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Swarovski
- Shipping adds $6.95, or get free shipping with $75.
Shop jewelry as low as $15, wallets starting at $35, bags from $49, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Save on over 1,100 styles of bags, jewelry, clothing, and more. Shop Now at NOVICA.com
- Prices are as marked.
Save on rings, necklaces, earrings, watches, and more. Shop Now at HSN
Save on a variety of men's colognes including brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
Over 350 styles are discounted with prices starting at $15. Brands on offer include Calvin Klein, Boss, and Original Penguin. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Save on a variety of items to make learning at home fun and comfortable, with prices starting at around $8 after savings. Choose from toys and games, books, puzzles, and even PJs. Seriously, who doesn't like to wear PJs to school? Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Save on sleepwear, shapewear, underwear, bras, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $100 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Sign In or Register