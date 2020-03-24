Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Sterilite Hamper 4-Pack w/ Titanium Inserts
$24 $38
free shipping w/ $35

That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, and a great chance to make your laundry easier and better organized. Buy Now at Walmart

  • add to an order of over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
  • each one measures 22.25" x 17.38" x 19.88"
  • titanium inserts help prevent the oldest problem with laundry baskets: cracking
  • Integrated handles on all four sides make carrying easy from any angle
  • Model: 12259004
