Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sterilite Fliptop Box 12-Pack
$8 $14
pickup at Walmart

That's $5 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • each box measures 7.6" x 6.5" x 4.5"
  • Model: 1803-86
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Improvement Walmart Sterilite
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register