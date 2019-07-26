New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sterilite 66-Quart Latch Box Storage Tote 6-Pack
$45 $48
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sterilite 66-Quart Latch Box Storage Tote 6-Pack for $44.76 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3 today. Buy Now

Features
  • each one measures 24" x 16" x 13.9"
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart Sterilite
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register