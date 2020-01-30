Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Sterilite 66-Quart Latch Box Storage Tote 6-Pack
$42 $59
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and a low by $8 today. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 24" x 16" x 13.9" each
  • indexed lids for stackability
  • Model: 20280406
